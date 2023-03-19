According to Time magazine, Rabat is one of the “unusual places” to explore in 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 03:44 PM

WASHINGTON – A growing cultural metropolis, Rabat is one of the world’s “extraordinary places” to explore in 2023, according to the prestigious American magazine Time.

According to the publication, Morocco’s capital is one of the 50 extraordinary places discovered this year, especially as the artistic and cultural renaissance the city is experiencing breathes new life into it.

The LEED-Gold and HQE certified building will offer luxury accommodation and a sprawling terrace some 250 meters high, citing Rabat’s Mohammed VI Tower as Africa’s tallest tower.

In its latest issue, Time also mentions the Grand Theater de Rabat, a multifunctional cultural venue that is becoming the largest theater in the Arab world and Africa.

The theater will host ballet, opera, symphony and philharmonic performances, the magazine notes, creating an innovative building with a crystal-clear geometric auditorium designed by renowned Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.

US media reports that this year, apart from an international film festival with a slate of 18 films, it will host Visa for Music, an annual festival dedicated to emerging artists from Africa and the Middle East.

When visiting Rabat, visitors can stay at the Rabat Marriott Hotel near the Kingdom of Morocco’s National Library or the refined Moorish-style rooms at the new Fairmont La Marina Rabat Salle, says Time magazine.

Explaining the motivations and approach to choosing the most important destinations this year, major US media noted that “the travel industry is back in full swing in 2023, but not without significant changes in how we go and where we go.”

“Higher costs and increased interest in sustainability and reliability are changing the landscape. To compile this list of the world’s most unusual places, the best places to visit this year, TIME solicited recommendations of places from our international network of reporters and contributors with a focus on providing new and exciting experiences,” the editors say. ranking.