Africa-America: Innovators and Investors Conference in Washington

Ahead of the US-African Leaders Summit, the Prosper Africa initiative brings together innovators and investors in Washington.

Nearly 250 entrepreneurs, investors, influencers and government leaders gathered on Dec. 12 for a meeting of innovators aimed at promoting and honoring investment and two-way trade opportunities announced and amplified during the African American Leaders Summit. The event was organized with the support of Tony Elumelu Foundation and Google. During the meeting, former US President Barack Obama emphasized Africa’s role as a preferred investment destination thanks to its thriving startup culture.

Barack Obama noted that American investors have closed more than 500 deals in Africa since 2017, totaling $30 billion, and he concluded his remarks with this call and challenge: “To anyone looking for investment opportunities, I encourage you to look at Africa. Because something special is happening there. Recall that the meeting kicked off the week of the US-African Leaders Summit hosted by President Joe Biden from December 13 to 15, which highlighted America’s long-standing commitment to Africa and their shared investment environment.