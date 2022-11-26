Africa-Europe Foundation Launches First Transcontinental Platform

The Africa-Europe Foundation (AEF) is launching a flagship initiative and transcontinental platform on ocean governance and the blue economy, a critical area for global climate action and geoeconomic strategic empowerment.

The new initiative will be led by the AEF and will work in collaboration with the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG MARE) and the African Union Commission’s Directorate for Agriculture, Rural Development, the Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment. .

The announcement to this effect has been made by the Managing Director Africa-Europe FoundationPaul Walton, at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt.

“The ‘blue and ocean economy’ represents a strategic area of ​​international cooperation that is often neglected, but essential to accelerate global action on climate and biodiversity and economic and social development,” it declared. PawL Walton During COP27. “Increasing the impact of partnerships is key to strengthening collaboration, as well as opening the space to connect changemakers and blue economy decision-makers more effectively.”

In an initial phase, starting in November 2022, the AEF will establish the first Africa-Europe Strategy Group focused on ocean governance and the blue economy, bringing together experts and leaders from various organisations, including civil society, business and policy makers from across Africa. Europe, with a central role for youth voice, enterprise and leadership.

This initiative was welcomed at COP27 HE Josepha Sacco, African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, which underscores the AU’s commitment to “deepening the dialogue on ocean governance, increasing efforts to protect the marine environment, and the sustainable use of coastal and marine resources and the protection of biodiversity.” on the sideEuropean Union, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, HE Virginijus cinquevicius, Following the AU-EU summit, “This new strategic group will promote closer cooperation with Africa in ocean governance, building on and complementing work already underway. It will increase the level of understanding between the two continents and foster knowledge sharing and capacity building. »

Africa-Europe Foundation

The Africa-Europe Foundation was co-founded by Friends of Europe and the Mo Ibrahim Foundation in partnership with the African Climate Foundation and the ONE Campaign. The mission of the Africa-Europe Foundation is to strengthen relations between Africa and Europe by facilitating dialogue between various stakeholders, promoting partnerships and opening new opportunities.