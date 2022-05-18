Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the African Union and the ECA Mohamed Arochi recalled the basics of cooperation between Africa during the ECA Ministerial Conference in Tucker on Tuesday. Africa must trust Africa“May God help him, according to the enlightened vision of King Mohammad VI, who matched his majesty.

He was speaking at the 54th session of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (CoM2022) held in Diamondio, near Dakar, from May 11 to 17, with the participation of a delegation from Morocco comprising representatives from competent sectoral sectors. The delegation was led by Mr. Arochi, in this connection, noted the preconditions for the sustainable development of Africa, which are regional integration and South-South cooperation.

The Ambassador of Morocco noted that at a time when Africa is facing many socio-economic challenges by Covid-19, fundraising is not an end in itself but a means to better serve the core interests of African citizens in terms of development. The epidemic is also pronounced by the prevailing situation in the international arena, and its effects on food security are exacerbated by climate change and energy stress and its impacts on the continent.

It should be noted that during this 54th conference the representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco organized a side event focusing on the challenges of mobilizing the capital market to finance sustainable energy transfer in Africa.

Read more: Rabat, Africa at the heart and the world cultural scene

It should be recalled that he chaired the Moroccan Conference in 2019 and 2020 and currently sits as the second Vice President of the ECA Forum for Sustainable Development. It is a firm commitment to a sustainable contribution to sustainable development in Africa.

The hybrid event was organized by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the Senegalese Government under the theme “Recovery of Financial Africa: Reaching New Frontiers” at the Abdu Tuf International Convention Center (CICAT) in Diamondio, 30 km away. From Tucker.

The official opening ceremony of the conference will be held on Monday in Senegal.UA)

Prior to this, a meeting of the Panel of Experts was held from 11 to 13 May, in which the participants discussed the theme of the conference and some technical issues related to the ECA’s legal issues.

Other side events were also organized on May 14th and 15th to address issues related to health, infrastructure, education, climate action and resource mobilization in support of sustainable and sustainable recovery for African countries. The conference plan will include high-level ministerial committees and panel discussions on how to transform the lasting threat of the Govt-19 epidemic into a catalyst for global growth and prosperity.

With MAP