Leaders of developing countries (DCs) gathered in Paris on June 26 to stress the urgency of reforming the global financial framework to address economic, environmental and social crises and to safeguard the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Predictable, affordable and sustainable financing is essential for African countries to get back on track and achieve sustainable development goals,” said Antonio Pedro, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA). The new deal in Paris is on the sidelines of the Global Financing Summit.

The summit, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to create a blueprint for easing the debt burden of low-income countries while freeing up more funding for growth and climate finance.

The Sustainable Credit Alliance, launched by the Government of Egypt at COP27, aims to address critical financial challenges facing emerging markets and developing economies, particularly the debilitating effects they have on climate change and growth. The alliance introduces a new consultative pathway that connects debt, climate and development concerns, and fosters dialogue for innovative solutions.

The alliance was launched by Egypt at COP27 as a way to ensure sustainability is factored into all debt-related instruments, as a way to ensure fairness in dealing with debt, and to ensure affordable and predictable access to finance for developing countries.

Pedro pointed out that the Sustainable Credit Alliance’s reform efforts are aligned with the ambitious SDG Boost initiative. It aims to raise additional funding of $500 billion per yearIt was released earlier this year by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for sustainable development.

High cost of finance, low growth

Countries face many challenges as a result of other crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the rising economic costs of climate change.

Egypt’s finance minister, Mohamed Mait, said rising debt is increasing seasonality and growth financing gaps. Achieving zero emissions and achieving the SDGs requires trillions of dollars of investment each year.

He explained: “The cost of servicing the public debt is rising at a faster rate than revenue. In Africa, the problem has increased by 62% since 2014. As we have seen throughout history, the consequences of high debt service can be devastating to the economy. In Africa, more than 57% of countries now spend more on interest payments than on health. More than 17% spend more on interest than education.

He added: “It’s true that our countries have the ambition to develop, and it’s true that we have the ambition to control climate change, but it’s hard to do that when we’re burdened with debt. It’s expensive”.

The Sustainable Credit Alliance promotes cooperation between lender and borrower countries with a focus on debt sustainability and governance. The Alliance’s goals include reducing the cost of debt, expanding access to sovereign debt guarantees and hybrid finance, and creating financial space for investments with positive environmental outcomes.

In support of these goals, the consortium brings borrowing countries together in international forums on debt issues of common concern.

Participants discussed practical solutions to strengthen the global financial safety net.

The Sustainable Credit Alliance’s advocacy for incorporating climate emergency clauses into loan agreements was praised, as many countries and institutions, including the UK and the World Bank, pledged at the summit to use these tools to reduce the financial risks faced by the most vulnerable countries.

Credit transfers were also discussed in the context of the urgent need to free up fiscal space. Mr. Pedro emphasized that the ECA “supports countries to refinance their expensive debt through debt modification, redirecting savings to invest in the SDGs and climate action”.

African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Department of Infrastructure and Energy, Albert Muchanga, said some polluters were unwilling to bear the costs of improving debt sustainability, and pledges for a loss and damage fund were agreed at COP27 in Egypt in 2022. It comes from philanthropists and governments, not from the private sector that benefits from greenhouse gas emissions and is not taxed.

“One of the key areas where there needs to be some movement is integrating carbon trading into international trade,” he said.

Muchanga highlighted the African Union’s support for the said alliance, adding that the African Union is currently setting up a debt monitoring mechanism in its trade sector that will enable it to get real-time information on the debt situation of all AU member states.

In his speech, Mr.me Hanan Morsy, ECA’s Deputy Executive Secretary and Chief Economist, said that although Africa faces huge development needs and financing gaps, concessional financing and official development assistance have declined over the past decade. This has resulted in financial crisis for African countries.

Mme Morsi noted that Africa’s share of the global green fund is small and there is scope for effective use in this market. The Sustainable Credit Alliance can help in this regard by increasing the use of guarantees, improving the design and reliability of relevant key performance indicators, and reducing the cost of their reporting and monitoring.

Commenting on how financial institutions can support sustainable debt, Hassadoo Diop Nsele, Vice President for Finance at the African Development Bank, said that while green bonds are good for diversifying financial portfolios, they are difficult in terms of allocation and reporting. “Natural transfers can make a difference because of the impact on both debt and the sustainability of countries and what they can do with resources,” he said.

Recommendations of the African High-Level Task Force on Global Financial Infrastructure include reducing the cost of finance and increasing its availability, as well as revising the G20 common framework and amplifying the African voice on global platforms.

For her part, Rola Dashti, Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for West Asia, said it was important to review the G20 general framework for not fulfilling its promises.

“We need to work on our own voice and the voice of the Sustainable Credit Alliance needs to be heard loud and clear,” Ms.me Steppy.

CEA

Created in 1958 by the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC), the ECA is one of the organization’s five regional commissions and has a mandate to support the economic and social development of its member states, and to encourage and promote regional integration. International Cooperation for Africa’s Development.

Consisting of 54 member states, the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) plays a dual role as a regional body of the United Nations (UN) and as an integral part of Africa’s regional institutional landscape.

