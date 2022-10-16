African Premiere – Marrakech to host “Gitex Global” technology innovation fair from May 31 to June 2

Gitex Global, the leading technology innovation exhibition based in Dubai, has chosen Marrakech to host its first African event from May 31 to June 2, 2023.

More than 5,000 exhibitors from 170 different countries, 800 start-ups, around 1,000 speakers… Gitex Global is undoubtedly one of the biggest high-tech shows in the world.

According to Spanish online media Atelier, Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) overseas event organizer KAOUN International will officially launch the global “Go There” campaign for the GITEX AFRICA campaign.

“We are proud to organize this event in a continent that is experiencing great dynamics and economic and social growth in many sectors,” said Mohamed Drissi Melyani, Director General of the Digital Development Agency (ADD) at the signing. Partnership to build Gitex Africa Morocco in front of a full house.

“Morocco has played an important role in helping and supporting the development of Africa under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI,” said Trixie Melanie, adding: “We are deeply committed to contributing to the success of this first edition of GITEX AFRICA. We will work very hard to make it exceptional for all of us.

“The organization of the African edition of this prestigious exhibition is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to encourage investment in the digital and technology sector,” explained the Director of ADD.

+ Second largest African investor in sub-Saharan Africa +

For her part, Trixie Lohmirmond, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Center, said, “I am delighted with the creation of this African edition and this lasting partnership with the Kingdom,” adding, “Morocco, like Dubai, is a true region. It is absolutely logical to establish this partnership with ADD to open up the hub and the African continent further.” and lawful”.

At the confluence of Europe, sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, Morocco is well positioned to use its strategic geographic location, political stability and world-class infrastructure to transform itself into a regional trading hub, he recalled. The fifth largest economy in Africa, the second largest African investor in sub-Saharan Africa and the largest African investor in West Africa, it ranks third among all African countries in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index.

Foreign investment in Morocco has been steadily increasing, especially in export sectors such as manufacturing, thanks to favorable macroeconomic policies, trade liberalization, investment incentives and structural reforms.

Spanish media also recall that in 2021, the African continent recorded the highest funding for start-ups with 2.1 billion dollars for 563 companies. Funding for start-ups in the region is six times the global average. Analysts predict that the technology market will grow from $115 billion to $712 billion by 2050.

+ The $1 trillion company has established and supports some Africa-focused initiatives

African talent development is also at its peak. Global tech titans Microsoft and Google have already established multi-billion-dollar innovation and talent centers in Africa, while the number of people with internet access has risen to 522.8 million, or 40% of the African population, Atelier notes.

Microsoft, through its Africa Transformation Office (ATO), aims to provide flexible cloud services in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe through its partnership with LiquidCloud.

The relationship between Google and Africa began about fifteen years ago, nine years after the company was officially launched. The company, now valued at more than $1 trillion, has established and supported some Africa-focused ventures while operating its sub-Saharan operations from South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya. In 2018, he launched an artificial intelligence lab in Accra, Ghana, where he develops and implements AI projects on the continent.

