February 25, 2023

African Union condemns Tunisian president’s racist remarks

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 1 min read

The African Union (AU) has strongly condemned the shocking statements made by Tunisian authorities against African settlers, which are against the letter and spirit of the pan-African organization.

In a statement released on Saturday, the head of the AU commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, “strongly condemns the shocking statements made by the Tunisian authorities against fellow Africans.

The President called on “all countries, especially member states of the African Union, to respect their obligations under international law and relevant instruments of the African Union, namely to treat all migrants with dignity, wherever they come from, and to avoid Any hate speech of a racist nature harms people and prioritize their safety and their fundamental rights”, the press release underlined.

On Tuesday, Tunisian President Kais Saied recommended “urgent measures” to put an end “as soon as possible” to the phenomenon of massive irregular immigration to Tunisia from sub-Saharan Africa.

Cited in a Tunisian presidential press release, Sayed, who presided over a meeting of the National Security Council, noted that the situation was “far from normal,” especially as hordes of irregular migrants from sub-Saharan Africa continue to flow into Tunisia. .

