After total chaos/electrical disaster in South Africa, cholera plagues the entire country

President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that the fight against the cholera epidemic that has affected South Africa since last February is an “immediate priority” for the government, knowing that the epidemic has worsened due to “poor management and poor maintenance of infrastructure”, calling on authorities to address these deficiencies permanently and urgently.

South Africa has been wracked for months by a cholera epidemic that has killed 24 people in Gauteng and the Free State provinces, with hundreds of people still in hospital.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Technical teams from the City of Tshwane (Pretoria), Department of Water and Sanitation, and National and Provincial Health Departments conduct water quality tests at distribution points and local water treatment plants.

This waterborne disease is highly prevalent when clean water and sanitation facilities are inadequate.

The Ruiwal Sewage Treatment Plant, located north of Pretoria, is poorly maintained and has insufficient capacity to handle the volume of incoming sewage, as Tshwane Municipality issued a health warning urging residents not to drink tap water if in doubt about its safety. .