April 16, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Agribusiness: Claudia Senghor, “Agribusiness” Woman 3.0

William Kennedy 19 mins ago 4 min read

photo credit, Courtesy of Claudia Senghor

image caption,

Claudia Senghor, Founder of Agrobabe

  • author, Oumou Kalsoum Ba – The best of Oumou Kalsoum Ba
  • stock, BBC journalist

In the collective consciousness, certain professions are traditionally male and therefore “off-limits” to women. Only the young Claudia Senghor from Senegal managed to break this barrier. It has entered agriculture and is involved in almost the entire value chain.

For too long, certain professions have been described as “masculine”. Then the female gender is excluded.

However, in recent years, the situation has reversed.

Sectors like construction, oil and gas industry, mechanics or aviation welcome more women.

See also  Tunisia: The formation of the new government will be announced "in the coming days" (President

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Conflicts in Sudan: Moussa Faki calls for ceasefire

8 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Humans and chimpanzees share 99.4% of their DNA

16 hours ago William Kennedy
5 min read

Mayotte: France plans to fight migration in Indian Ocean

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

4 min read

Agribusiness: Claudia Senghor, “Agribusiness” Woman 3.0

19 mins ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Conflicts in Sudan: Moussa Faki calls for ceasefire

8 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Humans and chimpanzees share 99.4% of their DNA

16 hours ago William Kennedy
5 min read

Mayotte: France plans to fight migration in Indian Ocean

1 day ago William Kennedy