Agribusiness: Claudia Senghor, “Agribusiness” Woman 3.0

2 hours ago

In the collective consciousness, certain professions are traditionally male and therefore “off-limits” to women. Only the young Claudia Senghor from Senegal managed to break this barrier. It has entered agriculture and is involved in almost the entire value chain.

For too long, certain professions have been described as “masculine”. Then the female gender is excluded.

However, in recent years, the situation has reversed.

Sectors like construction, oil and gas industry, mechanics or aviation welcome more women.

In Senegal, for example, it was rare or non-existent to see “modern and urban” women entering agriculture.

Today, young senior executives, with rich educational and professional backgrounds, are becoming “farm women”.

Claudia Senghor is a perfect example of this.

“The profession of farming is not a rewarding profession in our societies. We tend to favor those who work in corporations, executives, bankers, financiers, etc…”

“People who work in the agricultural sector are often left behind. We don’t highlight their activity.”

Rich educational and professional background

Claudia is an agro-economist and training and agricultural consultant.

A trained agricultural economist, agricultural consultant and creator of agribusiness content on social networks, Claudia spreads her knowledge through her banner Agrobabe.

“After I got my diploma in agricultural economics I worked for 3 years at an agricultural consulting firm in Montreal. This led to a great deal of experience in agricultural planning. That’s where my passion for agriculture came from.”

Acrobabe is 100% “female”.

For Claudia, you can be beautiful, elegant, elegant, fashionable and work in the agricultural sector.

The name Claudia chose for her “Acrobabe” banner is no accident. According to her, you can be beautiful, elegant, elegant, trendy and work in agriculture sector. One does not preclude the other.

Source, when she’s on the floor, Claudia is in relaxed mode with a “swag and fashion” touch: sports shoes and a branded hat, trendy sunglasses all match the casual but “in” outfit.

"I want to show girls precisely that you can work in agriculture while keeping your femininity."

This is what she gives hope to young women of her generation who are hesitant to take up agriculture.

“I didn’t choose the name Agrobabe for nothing. It was to highlight the feminine aspect of my profession. What does the concept of femininity mean? Babe is a woman who watches time. Always dressed, well-groomed and well-dressed. I am. Keep your femininity in agriculture or other male-dominated fields. I want to show women that you can work. You women can earn money and contribute to the economic development of our country.”

Agrobabe has over 100,000 subscribers

Claudia has over 100,000 subscribers.

In Africa, Claudia found that access to information related to the agricultural sector was rare. According to him, it is a situation that hinders youth who want to engage in agriculture.

Knowing the power of networks, in addition to all the experience gained during his time in the business, he started creating content. Its target is youth.

“In Africa, young people don’t have agricultural information. They’re not motivated. They’re not encouraged to invest in the agricultural sector that’s full of skills. So for me, the best way to reach them is where to look for them. They’re on social networks. In 2021, I started talking about agriculture, Instagram, I started talking about its possibilities on TikTok and Facebook. After that, I was on my way.”

Claudia has over 100,000 subscribers.

“I support the youth, I train them. Above all, I make them realize the importance of planning before they start farming.”

Claudia bets on Africa’s agricultural potential

According to Claudia, agriculture is the leading provider of employment in Africa.

“Agriculture is the leading sector that provides jobs in Africa. It boosts our economy. In addition, the agricultural sector allows us to live. Let me explain: we cannot live without agriculture”, says Claudia confidently.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations supports Claudia.

According to FAO, the African continent has a large reserve of land, representing 65% of the world’s uncultivated arable land. A great asset to the African agricultural sector.

According to the African Development Bank, agriculture is a social issue. 50% of Africans live in rural areas and 60% of jobs in agriculture are often poorly or poorly paid.

Ironically, this sector represents 20% of the continent’s GDP and yields 3 times less than the rest of the world.

Agriculture poses a critical food security challenge. .

A source of inspiration for young people

Agriculture is a tool to combat youth unemployment according to a United Nations study

“Agriculture as a tool in the fight against youth unemployment” is the title of a study carried out by the United Nations. We can read on the front lines that African agriculture will not generate wealth and added value without the involvement of the youth.

The absolute truth shared by Claudia Senghor.