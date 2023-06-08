AI is better than doctors at predicting medical problems

That’s the method of a new AI-based tool that reads reports drawn up by doctors and demonstrates the ability to accurately predict death, hospital readmissions and other potential complications.

Developed by a team at the Langone Faculty of Medicine at the Grossman School of Medicine in New York, the software is now being tested at several of the university’s partner hospitals with the goal of making it a future common practice in the medical community.

A study on its potential interest was published Wednesday in the scientific journal Nature.

Its lead author, Eric Orman, a neurosurgeon and computer engineer at the New York School of Medicine, explains that while non-AI-based predictive models have been around for a long time, they are rarely used in practice because they require too much data. Entry and design work.

But “medicine has one thing in common everywhere, doctors taking notes about what they see and what they talk about with patients,” he notes in an interview with AFP.

“So our basic idea was to start with clinical notes as a source of data and see if we could build predictive models from them,” he continues.

The predictive model, dubbed NYUTron, was developed from millions of clinical observations from the records of 387,000 patients treated between January 2011 and May 2020 at New York University-affiliated hospitals.

These observations include written reports from doctors, notes on the evolution of the patient’s condition, X-rays and medical imaging, or recommendations given when patients are discharged from the hospital, all of which make up a 4.1 billion corpus. Words.

One of the main challenges for software is succeeding in understanding the language used by doctors, which varies greatly between specialists, especially in the abbreviations used.

They tested the tool in real-world conditions, specifically training a hospital in Manhattan to analyze reports and then comparing the results at a hospital in Brooklyn with different patients.

By looking at what happened to the patients, the researchers were able to measure how often the software’s predictions were correct.

Not an alternative

The disturbing result was that NYUTron software identified 95% of patients at partner hospitals prior to discharge, and 80% of patients were readmitted within a month of discharge.

The results defied most clinicians’ predictions, as do non-AI-based computer models currently in use.

But, to everyone’s surprise, the highly experienced doctor, well-respected in the medical community, provided predictions “better than the software,” noted Eric Orman.

The software successfully predicted 79% of patients’ length of hospital stay, 87% of cases where insurance denied reimbursement for care, and 89% of cases where the patient suffered from comorbidities.

Artificial intelligence will never replace the patient-doctor relationship, says Dr. Orman. But it may allow “more information (…) to be provided to clinicians to make informed decisions”.