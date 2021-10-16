Algeria accuses Morocco of blocking withdrawal of observer status from Israel at AU

The executive council of the African Union closed its 39 jobs yesterday in Addis Ababae Normal session. A meeting to examine the decision taken, Last July By Moussa Faki, Chairman of the AU Commission to Grant Observer Status to Israel within the Pan-African Organization.

Despite pressure from Algeria, members of the Pan-African organization were unable to resolve the issue, sending it back to the next AU summit scheduled for February 2022. “The discussion, which lasted for several hours, exemplified the deep division of the participants,” the Algerian foreign minister said at the session.

Ramdn Lamamra blamed “some of its closest allies, including the Democratic Republic of Morocco and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)” for the failure of his proposal. A few days before the foreign ministers’ meeting, Algerian diplomacy prioritized the withdrawal of observer status from Israel within the AU, through a strong media campaign in the country’s media.

Israel maintains diplomatic relations with 46 African countries. As a reminder, Tel Aviv had observer status within the Organization of African Unity (OAU), until 2002, when the body became AU. Palestine is already experiencing the same situation.