Algeria: banane à 800 dinars per kg, crevette crève plafond à 8.000 dinars per kg

# Algérie : Après pénouries d’huile, de semoule, de lait c, ci au tour des prix des poissons et crustacés d’exploser en attendee niveaux incomprehensibles. The kilo of cryptocurrencies reaches 8.000 dinars, so $ 53.33 dollars, which is the minimum minimum salary of 20.000 dinars.

Après hasses des prix des Fruits et légumes, with nota lament banane dont le prix aa Atteinte 800 dinars ($ 5.33 dollars) per kilo poissons and other crustacos quinninte relais avec des prifient tout endement.

Si pour la banane le prix est explicitly for a manque d’offre result gel des licenses dimportation pendant de longs mois, les poissons and crustacos eux ne sont pas imports, mai picés localem. Pourtant, leurs prix on explosion these cases. Ainsi, à Alger, sardine a vu son prix soprocher at la barre of 1.000 dinars, with a vendant of à 900 dinars per kilo, soit 6 dollars, alorss qu fat Futt déborers 2,600 dinars for merlan and 4,700 dinars for l At the end of the day, all donkey receipts by TSA.

>>> LIRE AUSSI: Algérie. Buy Poissons: The Prix Du Kilo Sardine Attends 9 dollars

Quant aux crustacés, ils sont tout simulate inaccessibles. Then, Alger, the kilogram of cryptocurrencies is worth à 5,000, with $ 33.33. In Oran, it reaches about 8.000 dinars per kilo, so 53.33 dollars. A vendor’s official earnings of vet 400 dinars! Cest dire que poissons and crustacos sont devenus inabordables for commun des mortals algriens. Et mieux siend rende compte, il faut souligner quavec a minimum minimum of 20.000 dinars per mois (133,33 dollars), a sala or ne pourra s’cheter quà peine 2,5 kilos crevet oran avec son salaire.

Courtesy, the local locations of these products have their own side effects on the cursors or fuel. This flambe des prix des poissons and crustacos is the most cascade d’intermidiaires in the place of the picher and the vendor in the detail of the Dates of the March.

Consumerity, the number of products produced by luxe for luxe consumateur algrien alors quils autient des products consummation co.

Une chose est sre, this inflation rode le pouwir dachat des Algriens. The taux inflation, which reaches a record 9,2% in October 2021, is the lowest donation of Banque d’Algrie, est pulvris. The economist, Mahfoud Kaoubi, is an entrepreneur El Watan, explicit que, «considerant for forte augmentation des prix des products and des services sur les marchis mondiaux, plus particulireere après le d crrs russo-ukrainienne, ce taux devarait se situar entre 13 & 14%. We’ll just act like a taux d’inflation à deux chiffres.

>>> LIRE AUSSI: Algorithms: files interminables, bowsculades and baggers for a sachet of light

This inflation is the result of a number of facts. D’Bord, in the life of the creator of the cr ukche, the impact of the barrel on the barrel and donct fret maritime pours products imports and nomreux products agricoles and alimentaire (blé, farine, semoule, huile). In this case, the liberty of the diner will continue to increase with the number of reports (dollar and euro notamment) on the coin’s de facto des biens imports in monnaie locale.

Selement, linflation in algérie ne s’xplique pas selement par la conjuncture qui demonstrate on march march. The number of products produced locally by Prix is ​​exceptionally high live. In this case the pomme de terre dont le prix oscillat normamentment entre 50 and 60 dinars and which is the nihocient actuelle au-dessus of 120 dinars, so plus double.

Ainsi, the production locale of production locations alimentaires combining à a political visant à limiter imports nomreux products crent un dsquilibre entre l’offre et la demand, proprietor hausse des prix. These files are l’offre entries in phonomony of spiculation prudiciable aux consomteurs. In the case of banane, import au compte-goutte, which fait lobjet dune spiculation effrénée.

>>> LIRE AUSSI: Algeria: flambe des prix and puriesnouries de semoule et dhuile à la veille du ramadan, malgré les promesses du governance

Enfin, this is a special case of mauvaise organization des circuits distribution for authentication with clues a cascade of intermediaries among the product owners and consumateurs finaux.

A cause of your own facts, which is the grandeur of reliance on mauvaise governance, which is one of the three most important quotes in the world’s continuum. As a matter of fact, these syndicates appealing à an augmentation sensible des salas afin dattanuer this second povoir dachat.

At the moment, the best remnant of the original autonomous is the grille indicator on the revision of all but the latest revision of the functionalities. But, with this 50 point indicators, the conservatism seems to be the only solution I’m able to find, I’m going to have a real impact on more and more people. So, for those who have a personal minimum of 20.000 dinars, this easy augmentation estimate is 2,250 dinars, so 15 dollars. Therefore, in this augmentation, the syndicates describe the functionalities of the protest movements on the site suite the augmentation dirisoire face à linflation galopante.

>>> LIRE AUSSI: Algeria: datrioration du poowir dachat, les syndicats des function functions annoncent des Movements de contestation

Il faut souligner quo à cause détrioration du pouvovoir d’achat, salon l’Association de protection consommateur El Aman, the minimum minimum guaranteed to guarantee a high degree à a family in Algiers de 5 layers devote tot simulate situ situ? 100.000 dinars, soit 5 foil salar minimum actuel. Sachant has a minimum salary of 20.000 dinars (133,33 dollars) and a maximum of 43,000 dinars in Algeria (soit 287 dollars), on a compliant life situation you will encounter cross-citoyens algorithms face-to-face datariation. d’achat.