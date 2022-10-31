Algeria: Consensus on all points on the agenda of the Arab summit

Billboard announcing the holding of the 31st Ordinary Session of the Arab League Summit on October 30, 2022 in Algiers.

Arab foreign ministers who met in Algiers on Sunday as part of preparatory work for the Arab League Council summit reached consensus on all items on the agenda, Ban-Win’s Deputy Secretary-General said. Arabic Organization, Husum Jaki.

Following this preparatory meeting held on the 31st, he told reporters:e The Arab League Summit will be held on 1There is and November 2, noted that the draft agenda for the event focuses on all developments related to the current crises in several Arab countries, including Libya, Yemen and Sudan.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Pan-Arab Organization also declared that views on all the draft resolutions presented were unanimous, and all items on the agenda of the summit were maintained.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Arab League promised that meetings of Arab foreign ministers would resume this Sunday in a friendly atmosphere and mutual respect.

Representing Morocco at the meeting is the Committee on Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Living Abroad, chaired by the Moroccan Ambassador to Egypt and his Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ahmed Tassi. Abdullahi Al-Jahed, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Orient, Gulf, Arab and Islamic Organizations, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, Fouad Akrif and the Ministry’s Arab and Islamic Organizations Division.