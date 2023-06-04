Algeria: Necessary sentence confirmed against newspaper boss El Ghadi | TV5MONDE

This Sunday, June 4, at the Algiers Court of Appeal, the prosecution upheld the conviction against the press boss Ihsaneh El Gadi. It was a 5-year sentence, three of which were suspended.

At 63, Ihsane El Gadi is the boss of one of the last private press groups in Algeria. It also includes Radio M, an information platform called Maghreb Emergent. A case has been filed against the leader.”Foreign funds of his company“.

He has been in jail since December 29. His arrest sparked a wave of solidarity among his colleagues and human rights activists in Algeria and Europe. On April 2, he was initially sentenced to five years in prison, two of which were suspended.

Ihsane El Ghady has been charged.To have received money and favors from individuals and organizations at home and abroad to engage in activities that could undermine the security of the state and its stability.“, then pointed to the Algiers court.

The court ordered the liquidation of his company Interface Médias and the confiscation of all his assets, in addition to fines against him and his companies.

The European Parliament has accusedinterference“

In a resolution adopted on 11 May, the European Parliament “Immediate and unconditional release“He called on the press boss and the Algerian authorities to respect media freedom.

The Algerian Parliament responded against this” Total interference in the affairs of a sovereign nation“, his revelation”A definite rejection“text”Filled with horrible liesVoted by MEPs.

Algeria ranks 136 out of 180 countries in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index established by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

A petition launched by RSF to secure the release of Ihsaneh El Ghadi has gathered more than 10,000 signatures.