December 25, 2022

Algeria: search on “Radio M” and “Maghreb Emergent” premises

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 2 min read

Algerian journalist and director and founder of the Radio M and Maghreb Emergent electronic sites Ihsane El Ghadi was arrested on Friday (December 23) by Algerian security services in Gemouri (east of Algiers).

“Six plainclothes agents came to the journalist’s secondary residence in Gemmory (Boumertes) and asked him to follow him,” Radio M reported, citing the family of Ihsaneh el Ghadi.

The headquarters of Interface Medias, a publishing company of two titles located in Algiers-centre, was raided on Saturday afternoon by security services, citing the same source, who reported the seizure of computers and filming equipment.

Ihsaneh El Khadi was sentenced to six months in prison last June. Radio M on 18 December following a complaint by former Algerian Minister of Communications Ammar Belhimer. When he appealed to the court because of an article published in Algiers, the prosecution requested that the sentence be increased.

In a press release, Radio M’s Board of Directors condemned “the unjustified harassment our media platform has been experiencing for three years, which has no other basis than to prevent the free exercise of the profession of information”.

(with MAP)

