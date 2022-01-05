Algeria Share: BM shatters Algerian regime’s “conspiracy theories” about wildfires

The media “Algeria Region” noted that the latest monitoring report on the economic situation in Algeria by the World Bank (WB) “seriously undermines the conspiracy theories of the Algerian regime”.

In its latest statement, the Algerian media reported that the Algerian regime “usually blames wildfires on anti-Algerian political groups by foreign powers or hostile nations for the stability of Algeria.”

This “conspiracy” theory has been undermined by the expertise put forward by a recent World Bank report, which puts Algeria’s most vulnerable to the greatest risks, triggering natural disasters and wildfires in general. Especially.

In this sense, more than 99% of the wooded areas in Algeria face an average or higher fire risk, he observes, “The number of fires has increased since 2010 and the monitoring and monitoring period has been extended. The mobilization of forest fire services has been extended since 2016 and 2020.”

In 2020, the compensation paid to the victims was about $ 6 million, according to the same report, “Algeria is also exposed to a number of climate risks.”

Cited as “Algeria leaves”, the report explains these risks purely in climatic or socio-economic terms, mainly linked to the country’s poor governance in terms of land use planning and environmental protection.

According to the same document, successive periods of severe drought that began in 1977 are threatening the country’s already depleted water resources.

Soil erosion affects more than 13 million hectares of national territory, which loses nearly 400,000 hectares each year, threatening more than 17 million hectares of desertification, he said. Coastal erosion has a direct cost of up to $ 313 million (0.2% of GDP) per year.

“In this statement, which provoked the anger of the Algerian regime, it imposed its own lies and propaganda on its own people to ignore its mistakes in the country’s mismanagement,” the World Bank said. He notes that urban areas are particularly prone to natural disasters.

Thus, 86% of the population lived in cities in 2008 and the urban population is expected to double by 2030, while nine out of ten Algerians live in the northern coastal areas, which is only 12.6% of the national land area.

In addition, the WB warns, “In terms of essential infrastructure, 42% of major roads, 19% of schools, 21% of hospitals and 41% of fire stations are located in flood-prone areas of the capital.”

These results, he believes, “leave Algeria”, “clearly rejecting the regime’s conspiracy and disaster doctrines and establishing its responsibility more than ever in the eruption of natural disasters.”