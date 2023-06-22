Algerian diplomacy criticizes French interference in its national anthem

Relations between France and Algeria did not improve or stabilize. The spikes sent to one side or the other, combined with Algerian hypersensitivity and anger, have caused a new tension on the Algerian side as a French minister commented on the Algerian national anthem.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna’s comments about a new addition to the Algerian national anthem that worries France have sparked protests in Algeria.

Former Algerian minister Abdelaziz Rahabi, the Zil Jadid party and the National Liberation Front (FLN) all expressed their anger at the French minister’s statement.

In an interview with the LCI channel, Catherine Colonna felt it was the “right” decision to reinstate the anti-French couplet written during the Algerian war.

Ahmed Atauf, the head of Algerian diplomacy, responded by interviewing his French counterpart. Asked about the matter by the Italian agency Nova during her visit to Italy on Tuesday, Algerian Minister Catherine Colonna expressed her “surprise” that she had “taken the liberty” to make a comment about the Algerian national anthem. On stage, she could “criticize the music of the national anthem, maybe she doesn’t like it”.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Debon’s postponed trip to France confirmed ongoing tensions between the two countries.

French officials refused to bow to the wishes of the generals and the Algerian president, who wanted to make Debon’s trip to Paris a key event to launch his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections.

Algiers had demanded a busy schedule for several days, including a speech before the French National Assembly. Prior to this trip, the Algerian regime had prepared the ground to deceive the public into believing that Abdelmadjid Debon was popular in France.

Since 2019, demonstrations have been organized twice to “support” the contested Algerian government, which has been denounced by Hiraq marches. Mention should be made of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following France’s refusal to submit to the Algerian agenda, which demanded a second reception of Commander-in-Chief Sengriha for no particular reason, the Algiers regime turned to Russia.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s visit to Moscow and his meeting with Vladimir Putin was a media and diplomatic debacle that had the effect of infuriating Europeans who are openly against Russia and support Ukraine in the conflict between the two countries.

The Algerian regime rushed to send emissaries to explain and reassure the first European powers, Germany and Italy (with whom Algeria had recently established a partnership).