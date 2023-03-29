America is the first market for Moroccan handicrafts

The US market for Moroccan handicrafts dominates, accounting for 44% of the total. In statistics, the sector’s export performance at the end of January 2023 was 95 million dirhams.

This value shows an increase of 39% compared to the same period of the previous year and 72% in 2019. With a 44% share, the US is the number one consumer of handicrafts. Close behind is France (15%), while the Arab countries together account for only 9%. Information The latest from the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy.

In terms of overall distribution of Moroccan exports, ceramics have increased and captured a 39% share. It is followed by carpets (23%), basketry (11%) and traditional clothing (9%). These figures have been recorded as the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts, Community and Solidarity Economy embarks on its second phase of development strategy (2023 – 2025).

From 2021 to 2022, the first phase of the National Strategy for the Development of Handicrafts focuses on recovery in the context of emerging from the health crisis. The second is placed under the sign of change, and the third, from 2024 to 2030, will move towards acceleration.