Operated between 2014 and 2019, the U.S. Military Strike Coordinating Unit is required to identify targets within the Dash in Syria, for example convoys, car bombs, command centers. However, the firing by the pilots, following instructions given, caused many deaths among civilians: farmers, street children, families fleeing the fighting, and villagers, citing military sources, the New York Times reported.

With less than 20 operators, the unit oversaw the firing of tens of thousands of bombs and missiles against Dash. During this period, the civilian casualties rate in Syria increased dramatically, according to Larry Lewis, a former Pentagon and foreign affairs adviser.

“It was much higher than I expected from an American segment. It shocked me (over the years) that the (rate) had increased dramatically and steadily,” he told the store without giving any figures.

In the fall of 2016 there was a bomb blast near the city of Manbij, in examples of “bad strikes”, i.e. works that caused unjustified civilian casualties. According to a former Air Force intelligence officer, D.C. Anvil finds three men there, all with cloth bags, working in the olive grove. D. Anvil insisted that these people must be Tash jihadists, even if they have no weapons and are not at the scene of the fighting. All were killed by missiles.

Another example is the operation carried out in March 2017 when a bomb was hurled at a training center for Dash militants in al-Karama. Infrared cameras showed women and children staggering from the collapsed building as the smoke cleared.

Officially, d. Anvil was never: almost everything he did was highly categorized. In fact, most of the strikes were ordered by the “relatively small” commandos of the Delta Force, a U.S. military-owned and special forces unit under the Joint Special Operations Command.

The main air force operations center in the region has been repeatedly informed about these “bad strikes”, but its leaders have been reluctant to investigate the unit, a former aviation intelligence official said.

D. Pilots sometimes refused to drop bombs because people in Anvil wanted to hit suspicious targets in densely populated areas. Senior CIA officials warned other soldiers about the bizarre distribution of fire.

In about seven and a half years of operations in Syria and Iraq, the US-led coalition announced that 1,417 people had been killed in airstrikes among civilians. Nevertheless, according to Air Wars estimates, that number is much higher: between 8,159 and 13,192.