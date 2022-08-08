Amnesty regrets the “pressure” caused by the allegations in its report on Ukraine

Agnes Callamard, SG d’Amnesty International. DR

Amnesty International issued an apology on Sunday 7 August “Anxiety and Anger” His report accused Ukrainian authorities of endangering civilians, angering the Ukrainian president and leading to the resignation of the director of amnesty in Ukraine.

In a statement released on Thursday, the human rights organization accused Ukraine of putting civilians at risk by stationing troops in residential areas as part of its war against Russia.

“Amnesty International deeply regrets the distress and anger caused by our press release on the war tactics of the Ukrainian military” writes the NGO in an email to Reuters.

“Amnesty International’s priority in this conflict, as in any other conflict, is to ensure that civilians are protected. In fact, this is the sole purpose of publishing this latest statement. While we fully stand by our decisions, we apologize for any pain caused. »

According to the country, which is part of Moscow’s propaganda, kyiv protested against the apology statement. President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply criticized in his daily video address, from Thursday evening, a “Attempt to grant amnesty to terrorist nation” Who puts “The victim and the aggressor are somehow on equal footing”. He recalled that Russian strikes destroyed nearly 200 churches and places of worship, 2,200 educational institutions and 900 hospitals and clinics.

On Friday, after already withdrawing from the document, Amnesty International’s director in Ukraine, Oksana Pokalchuk, announced her resignation on her Facebook page, criticizing the NGO for not wanting to join the group. Ukraine under investigation.

©️Copyright Pulse Media. All rights reserved.

Reproduction and distribution prohibited without written permission (photocopies, intranet, internet, messaging, newsletters, tracking devices)