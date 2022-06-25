AMPCPP calls for strengthening partnership between Moroccan local authorities and their African counterparts

Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 6:37 p.m.

Rabat – The President of the Association of Leaders of the Moroccan Provincial and Provincial Councils (AMPCPP) Abdelaziz Derouich recently called for the strengthening of cooperative relations between Moroccan local authorities and their African counterparts within the South-South framework. Collaboration.

To attend the 13th edition of the “Meetings for International Action of Local Authorities (RAICT)” (June 20-21), Mr. Derouich also included the association’s treasurer, Abdellohead Kalouki. Postponed at the last minute for technical reasons, he took advantage of the presence of several leaders of local African authorities to hold working meetings and bilateral meetings with representatives of specific Mali, Senegal, Togo, Guinea-Bissau, Cameroon, Nigeria and some African delegates. Congo.

Highlighting the contents of the message sent by HM King Mohammed VI to participants at the inaugural conference of the African Sovereign Investors Forum (ASIF) in Rabat on June 20, Mr. AMPCPP’s press release states that local African authorities can work with Synergy to select their Moroccan partners and work with them on joint projects.

These meetings provided an opportunity to explore the possibility of establishing bilateral relations between Moroccan provincial councils and African local authorities through partnership and cooperation agreements within the framework of the African Cooperation Support Fund. Moroccan Interior Ministry.

In this sense, the President of the AMPCPP urged his African counterparts to participate in the third edition of the call for projects initiated by the African Support Fund for Decentralized Cooperation on May 9, 2022, which ends on May 9, 2022. By 2022, Morocco wants local authorities to establish partnerships with their African counterparts within the framework of South-South cooperation, the main purpose of which is to improve the living conditions of local people and institutionalize local authorities. .

The participants, for their part, expressed their happiness and gratitude for the proposal of the President of the AMPCPP and thanked the Kingdom of Morocco for its permanent support to the African countries, the report concludes.