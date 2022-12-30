An avalanche of migrant boats from Algeria to the Balearic Islands

Spanish media reports that at least 250 people from Algeria have entered the Balearic Islands illegally since Christmas. This is because there are no checks on the origin of the country of departure since suspension. In June by Algiers, Treaty of Amity between Spain and Algeria.

But not only! The climate is also very high temperature and therefore mild to cross at this time of the year, as well as the effects of the wind known as Solano or Levante, which blows from the east towards the Balearic Archipelago.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning alone (December 28), the “Salvamento Maritimo” maritime rescue team rescued 77 people of North African origin (mostly Algerians and Tunisians) trying to reach the Canary Islands in two boats, including four women. and two children.

All were safely landed at the port of Arecife. The same Wednesday, seven makeshift boats with 136 people were rescued. On Tuesday, an avalanche of arrivals began on the coast of the Balearic Islands, when 13 people of North African descent (mainly Algerians and Tunisians) were arrested by Armando Institute agents and local police. Small boat on Migjorn beach in Formentera.

The flow continued smoothly on Wednesday and Thursday when 68 people (54 North Africans and 14 sub-Saharans in 3 boats) were intercepted off the south coast of Mallorca south of Cabrera Island.

Later in Cala Figueira, in the Majorcan municipality of Santanyi, a boat was intercepted by the radar of the Integrated Foreign Surveillance Service (SIVE) with 21 people (including a sub-Saharan) on board. And the influx of illegal immigrants has not stopped.

In the past 24 hours alone, seven boats carrying 149 migrants have been stopped in the Balearic Islands. In total, so far this year, 173 boats with 2,558 migrants have been detected, and according to Efe’s calculations, in 2021, 164 boats with 2,402 migrants have arrived in the archipelago, confirming fears of a resumption of migration routes. From Algeria. The arrival of migration routes varies depending on different factors.

If visitors to the Canary Islands were a concern a few months ago, now those of us in eastern Spain worry about that side of the peninsula. But this phenomenon should not be surprising, because in fact, in the previous two years, coinciding with the epidemic, Algeria has become one of the main emitters of irregular immigration.

A strong upward trend followed the suspension of the Friendship, Good Neighbor and Cooperation Agreement signed with Spain in 2002, especially since June, when checks were reduced to their simplest expression in the country of origin.