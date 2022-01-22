An emergency meeting of the Arab League was held on Sunday in connection with the Houthi attack in the United Arab Emirates

Hespress FR

The Arab League Council will hold an emergency meeting in Cairo on Sunday at the level of permanent delegates to consider attacks by Houthi militants against the United Arab Emirates.

The Council of Arab States has decided to hold an extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on the basis of a request submitted by the United Arab Emirates to investigate terrorist attacks by Houthi militants in Abu Dhabi. Said in a statement released Friday.

On Monday, Houthi rebels launched deadly attacks on the Musaffah area and Abu Dhabi airport. The Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attacks.