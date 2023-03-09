An exceptional result in every way!

6Th The 2022 edition of the Assises de l’AUSIM, organized by AUSIM from October 26 to 28, is the flagship event for the digital and IT sector. After 4 years this long awaited meeting was brought together in the ocher city of Marrakech. The national and international digital elite gather for 3 days around a rich and unprecedented project with the ambition to build Morocco Future “Digital Nation” Africa.

This 6th edition, under the theme Digital Nation: Unleash the Potential! », was exceptional in various respects, especially due to the increased confidence of the ecosystem in this inevitable event, on the part of the government elite, with 1,200 digital players or 39 sponsors and 17 startups participating.

Thus, the Minister responsible for Digital Transformation and Governance Reforms Ms. Gita MEZZOUR and the Minister for Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Jobs and Skills Mr. Official participation was at a high level, with interventions by Younes SEKKOURI. These interventions highlight the central place digital occupies as a fundamental lever to address our country’s socio-economic challenges. Indeed, despite the progress made in the development of this sector, a strong national ambition is underscored when it comes to the catalytic role that digital can play in achieving our nation’s strategic objectives.

A second sign of hope is the new participation record of over 1,200 players in new technologies, who presented their different centers of interest through highlights and an a la carte program and experienced inspiring and defining moments through a design that encompassed different areas of expertise. .

In fact, the scientific program is greatly expanded with 104 national and international experts and 3 world-renowned keynote speakers sharing their views and experiences in 3 round tables, 3 CIO stories, 10 technical panels and 10 sectoral panels. Thus, several themes are covered, for example, digital impact on the transformation of companies’ business, keys to the success of the startup ecosystem, digital impact in 10 sectors (finance, healthcare, tourism, agriculture …) and 10 technology topics (security, metaverse, cloud computing, blockchain, brings a deep insight into IA…).

A third sign of hope, not least, is the presence of 39 sponsors, who were able to talk to 1,200 attendees about their latest innovations in terms of technological products and services, and discuss various specific topics in the space exhibition area. 2,500 m².

The participation of 17 Moroccan startups was an opportunity to highlight the potential of national innovation, and allowed connections with customers and partners to facilitate their development and their contribution to the digitization of the nation.

AUSIM took the opportunity of its key event to strengthen its partnerships by signing two agreements: the first with the Agency for Digital Development (ADD) with the aim of leveraging mechanisms for understanding and synergy between the two organizations, and the second with Zatara. The foundation aims to support young talent and facilitate their access to the world of work through coding and digital training programs.

The event generated 932 posts on social networks, 314,000 video views and 246,000 interactions between LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, resulting in a total of 1.6M impressions and an exceptional engagement rate of 9.84% on Linkedin. In addition to the digital campaign on these 4 social networks, the event had a significant media impact, which had a strong national resonance with more than 316 publications in all media supports, not only in our country, but also abroad. From 22 countries, in Africa (Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Gabon ..) and in the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, …) strengthening the international light of foundations in these two regions.

Through its scientific program, the 2022 edition of the Assizes de l’AUSIM proposes a real roadmap for players in the IT and digital ecosystem, divided into about thirty strategic and operational recommendations. Recommendations collected in the evaluation of ratings shared by AUSIM on social networks and on its website https://ausimaroc.com/

So 7 people are appointedTh Edition in 2024, even richer and even more impactful!