An F-18 fighter jet crashed at Zaragoza Air Base

The Spanish Air Force clarified on Twitter that “the pilot was successfully ejected” and that the plane crashed “within the perimeter of the base”.

Interestingly, the videos have been shared by many media outlets and internet users. This Saturday morning, an F-18 fighter jet of the Spanish Air Force crashed.Perimeter of base» By air from Zaragoza. In several images, the craft is seen maneuvering in the air for several seconds. It explodes before regaining altitude and plummeting toward the ground. The pilot, meanwhile, parachuted down near the column of smoke.

On Twitter, the Air Force quickly confirmed “The pilot ejected successfullyBefore the disaster. He “He is already in the hospital and his life is not in danger“, then the army noted, a few hours later.

According to the Spanish press, the accident occurred because “A problemWhile the pilot was training on Saturday. The incident took place around noon. No other details about the cause of the tragedy have been released yet. According to a Spanish newspaper the world , the pilot has more than 1000 flight hours. It was Captain Daniel Perez Carmona. Firefighters rushed to the scene of the accident. Always step the worldThe crash happened while the pilot was rehearsing maneuvers scheduled for June 10, an open day for families at the Zaragoza base.

This is not the first time that the Air Force had to face such a situation: in 2017, at the Torrejon de Artos base near Madrid, an accident claimed the life of the pilot, shortly after takeoff.