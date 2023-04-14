An investigation has been launched against the mayor of Stains Azzédine Taibi, accused of sexual assault.

The investigation followed a complaint by a staff member of the mayor for facts dating back to 2022

One of his collaborators accuses himsexual assault And Torture. An inquiry has been initiated against the mayor (ex-PCF). Stains (Seine-Saint-Denis) Azzedine Taïbi pointed to Bobigny’s parquet floor this Friday, confirming the information. Parisian. Investigation Brigade for Suppression of Offenses Against the Person (BRDP) has been handed over. This follows a complaint filed by an employee of Azzedine Taïbi for facts dating back to 2022, the prosecution said.

In her complaint, the co-worker alleged that the mayor sexually assaulted her during a car trip to an annual elected officials’ conference. Lower and SerAccording to Parisian. Plaintiff also alleges “unusual behavior” when Azzedine Taibi accompanied her to the hammam. Boulogne-Billancourt.

Unannounced and morning visits

According to his story, during the session, Mr. Taibi allegedly asked him to “spread soap” on her back and “sex”. would have refused. He also explains that he received several unexpected early morning visits from the mayor armed with “croissants” in the room he occupied and made available by the municipality.

Azzedine Taïbi did not respond to AFP’s requests, despite being contacted several times. Elected in Staines since 2014, Azzedine Toibi declared himself “still a communist” but has not been a member of the PCF since joining. Jean-Luc Mélenchon During the last presidential election campaign.

