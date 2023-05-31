An open letter to Abdelmadjid Tebboune

BAmong them are the American thinker Noam Chomsky, the French novelist and Nobel laureate for literature Annie Ernaux, the Indian novelist and activist Arundhati Roy and the English filmmaker Ken Loach who are known for their political involvement. Here is the full text of the letter:

“Mr. President,

More than a country, Algeria is an idea. A dogmatic idea of ​​liberation. Sixty years after Algeria’s independence, this concept continues to inspire hope in the hearts of those fighting against oppression. It is proof that victory against injustice is possible, even if the face-to-face seems hopeless and disproportionate.

Today, this great country closes like a mighty trap over political opponents and citizens who dare to dream of a true rule of law.

Journalist Ihsaneh El Ghady is in prison because he refuses to give in to pressure from those who rule the country, who want to make him a fake journalist. RadioM internet radio and Maghreb Emergent newspaper director Ihsane El Ghadi was arrested by six military officers at midnight on December 24, 2022. The next day, he was brought in by security to attend the search and shutdown of the media he had created. His colleagues and friends witnessed the sight of the handcuffed journalist in tears, as he was led like a criminal to the scene of the crime: an independent radio and news site. At the end of a trial marred by criminal procedure and security rights violations, on April 2, 2023, Ihsaneh El Ghadi was sentenced to five years in prison, three of which were suspended. His appeal hearing is scheduled for June 4, 2023, where he is awaiting trial at El Harach prison in Algiers.

At 64, Ihsane El Ghadi is a veteran of the independent press in Algeria, his father Basir El Ghadi, a veteran of his country’s liberation war. Understand that this journalist has anchored his insistence on freedom in his profession at the base of his education of freedom, at the base of his story of people’s struggle against colonial slavery.

Ihsane El Ghadi has been accused of betraying his country, but given the far-flung borders we see in Algeria, he seems to have channeled his love of the land into his work as a freelance journalist.

This is why we are writing to you today to ask you to do everything in your power to end the security and judicial discontinuity that Ihsane El Ghadi and all prisoners of conscience in Algeria are experiencing.

Mr. For President Abdelmadjid Debon, whatever the differences and contradictions, Algeria is a bigger ideal than a turning dungeon for critical journalists and dissenting voices. It is the rediscovered land of Earth’s destruction.

It is in your power to free Ihsane El Ghadi and all journalists in prison and all prisoners of conscience. Use this power in loyalty to the Algerians’ struggle for justice and freedom.

Signatories:

Étienne Polibar, philosopher (France), Joyce Blue, academic, member of FLN support networks during the Algerian War of Independence, Noam Chomsky, linguist (USA), Annie Erneaux, novelist, Nobel Prize for Literature (France), Elias Khoury, novelist (Lebanon), Abdelatif Laby, poet (Morocco), Ken Loach, filmmaker (United Kingdom), Achill Mbembe, historian and political scientist (Cameroon), Arundhati Roy, novelist (India), Youssef Sediq, philosopher (Tunisia).