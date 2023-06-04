Ankara: At the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mr. Talbi Alami represents the King.

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 9:04 p.m

ANKARA – Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachit Talbi Alami represented His Majesty King Mohammed VI in Ankara on Saturday at the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, re-elected. Third term.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, in the presence of heads of state, representatives of governments, legislative bodies and international organizations.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Turkish President was also attended by the King’s Ambassador to Turkey, Mohammad Ali Lazrak.

Earlier in the day, President Erdogan took the constitutional oath in the Turkish parliament and received the investiture from the Acting Speaker of Parliament, marking the official start of his third presidential term.

After taking the constitutional oath, the head of state visited the tomb of the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and then returned to the presidential compound.

At the end of the ceremony, President Erdoğan will host a reception in Çankaya Palace to honor the guests.

On Thursday, the Supreme Election Commission announced the final results of the second round of the May 28 presidential election, in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected with 52.18 percent of the vote.