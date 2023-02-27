Another quake left one dead and dozens injured

LT he new quake caused several buildings to collapse in the province, which was previously hit by a violent twin earthquake that hit the south of the country on February 06, the Turkish agency reported.

One person was killed and 69 injured, noting that rescue teams were on site to search for the injured and assess the damage.

The quake struck at 12:04 local time at a depth of 6.96 kilometers, the same source said. As a reminder, two new earthquakes measuring 6.4 and 5.8 on the Richter scale rocked the southern Turkish province of Hatay on February 20. The first quake, centered in the Defne region, occurred at 8:04 pm (local time) at a depth of 16.7 km, while the second quake, 3 minutes later, was centered in Samandak district, 7 km away. deep.

Last February 6th, a terrible earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale shook Pasarcık district in Kahramanmaras, causing great damage in “Gaziantep”, “Adana”, “Malatya”, “Diyarbakır”, “Sanliurfa”. and “Osmaniye”, in addition to the core.

A few hours after this first violent tremor, another earthquake struck north of the city of Gaziantep with almost the same intensity and close to the epicenter of the first, worsening the toll of the disaster.