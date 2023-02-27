February 27, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Another quake left one dead and dozens injured

William Kennedy 11 mins ago 1 min read

LT he new quake caused several buildings to collapse in the province, which was previously hit by a violent twin earthquake that hit the south of the country on February 06, the Turkish agency reported.

One person was killed and 69 injured, noting that rescue teams were on site to search for the injured and assess the damage.

The quake struck at 12:04 local time at a depth of 6.96 kilometers, the same source said. As a reminder, two new earthquakes measuring 6.4 and 5.8 on the Richter scale rocked the southern Turkish province of Hatay on February 20. The first quake, centered in the Defne region, occurred at 8:04 pm (local time) at a depth of 16.7 km, while the second quake, 3 minutes later, was centered in Samandak district, 7 km away. deep.

Last February 6th, a terrible earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale shook Pasarcık district in Kahramanmaras, causing great damage in “Gaziantep”, “Adana”, “Malatya”, “Diyarbakır”, “Sanliurfa”. and “Osmaniye”, in addition to the core.

A few hours after this first violent tremor, another earthquake struck north of the city of Gaziantep with almost the same intensity and close to the epicenter of the first, worsening the toll of the disaster.

Articles that may interest you

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Earthquake in Turkey: Death toll exceeds 44,000

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Earthquake in Turkey: 34 Moroccans missing

See also  Auto spare parts: The sector faces many challenges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Series of Meetings “Call of the Sahel”: Start of work of the 2nd meeting

8 hours ago William Kennedy
4 min read

Article19.ma Podcast – Review of the week of February 20 to 26, 2023

16 hours ago William Kennedy
5 min read

Converting waste to protein in the DRC: when soldier flies work

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

1 min read

Another quake left one dead and dozens injured

11 mins ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Series of Meetings “Call of the Sahel”: Start of work of the 2nd meeting

8 hours ago William Kennedy
4 min read

Article19.ma Podcast – Review of the week of February 20 to 26, 2023

16 hours ago William Kennedy
5 min read

Converting waste to protein in the DRC: when soldier flies work

1 day ago William Kennedy