Antony Blinken rappelle l’engagement of USA à Staffan de Mistura au sujet du Sahara

Après sa tournée, en Janvier dernier au Maroc, Algérie, Mauritanie, camps de Tindouf et en Espagne, l’envoyé personnel recruiting General des Nations unies for Sahara a rencontré ce jeudi soir à Washington, in Capitale Ets Antony Blinken. La rencontre na pas étiv suivie dun point of presse des deux parties. Antony Blinken & l’Nvoyé personal staff secretly l’ONU in the final, ‘lissue’s this rencontract, on alegalement discuté de l’engagement diplomacy with parteniers internationals renforcer a process political crédible capable of efficient ce conflit.

Anthony Blinken re-contacted Jeudi Soir, Washington, Staffan de Mistura. On this occasion chef de la diplomacy a riitirr «l engagement continua Etats-Unis out soutenir les actions de Mistura pour mener process process politics in l sau Sahara accidental ind, indie le porto parole du daEtat in a communication.

Lire aussi | Staffan de Mistura et sa Premier tour routine: which quote faut return

Ainsi, the process politic consorts in resolution 2602 in the consensus on the Sahara qui repose on the central plan marocain datonomie, (proposes to Maroc like all cadre to parvenir a solution politically durable and acceptable on your own Sahara), et l’action new novel envoyé personal SG de l’ONU sont forte appuyés par les USA for rigler definition defin confil artificial.