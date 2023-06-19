Appointment of 23 new Consul Generals

Following the call for applications launched as part of the Mobility Action for 2023 for employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Morocco residing abroad, 23 new consul generals were appointed in several countries, i.e. 38% of the total number of consular posts.

A press release from the ministry notes that this movement takes into account the strong presence of the Moroccan community in some parts of the world, and for this purpose, two diplomatic posts in Libya, namely Tripoli and Benghazi, will be reopened. Activating the operation of the Consulate of the Kingdom of Morocco in Miami to reduce pressure on the Consulate of the Kingdom of Morocco in New York and the Consular Service in Washington.

The same source notes that 39% of appointed consul generals are women, particularly in the US, Canada and Italy, who hold key diplomatic posts, increasing the overall proportion of female consul generals from 28% in 2022 to 37% in 2023. .

On promotion, 22% of the filled posts were reserved for consul generals who succeeded in holding more strategic or major consular posts.

Similarly, to encourage consular references, the ministry continues that 26% of the newly appointed Consul Generals are former Consul Generals, with experience in the Central Service or at the level of consular officers and consular posts. 52% of Consul Generals concerned by this movement are appointed for the first time, with a view to freshen up and complement established experience.

Of all the new appointments, 78% have already passed through consular posts and 22% are from other diplomatic areas, it said.

Also, in a move to improve the embassy, ​​the movement appointed two directors and a former director of the central administration to the post of embassy general.