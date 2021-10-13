October 13, 2021

Arab League announces destruction of two Houthi boats, “immediate attack”

Arzu 2 hours ago 2 min read

AA / Yemen

The Arab League in Yemen announced on Wednesday that it had destroyed two boat bombs belonging to Houthi militants, thus thwarting the group’s planned “immediate offensive.”

The Riyadh-led coalition said in a statement released by the Saudi official news agency that its forces had succeeded in destroying two boat bombs belonging to Houthi militants and repelling an onslaught.

“Houthi militants continue to threaten shipping and trade lines in Bob al-Mandab and the South Red Sea.

Please note that as of 12:00 (GMT), no official information has been released from the Houthis on this matter.

The Arab League had previously announced that it would destroy several Houthi boat bombs, while some of the group’s naval attacks damaged merchant ships and claimed lives.

Since 2014, the conflict in Yemen has led Iran to back international government-recognized government forces against Houthi rebels and seize part of the territory, including the capital Sanaa. The situation was further complicated by the intervention of Saudi neighbors in 2015, which led the Arab League and carried out military operations in support of pro-government forces.

The ongoing war in Yemen for the seventh year has claimed the lives of 233,000 people, while the United Nations says 80% of the estimated 30 million people are relying on help to survive the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

* Translated by Vejton Jlassi from Arabic


