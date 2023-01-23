Asylum applications break records, 100,000 in 2022

Hesperus FR

Asylum claims are breaking records in Canada. In 2022, the number of applicants has risen to nearly 100,000, a significant increase compared to previous years.

According to federal data, “Never before have so many people sought asylum in Canada. In 2022, a total of 92,175 asylum seekers crossed the border. This is a 44% increase compared to 2019, before the start of the pandemic and the closing of borders.

According to the same figures, land borders with the US, along Wroxham Road, are not the only point of entry for asylum seekers. This crossing point accounts for less than half (42%) of asylum applications in 2022, which is almost 40,000 people.

Canadian media say thousands of asylum seekers arrived by air last year, particularly through Montreal airport. Asylum seekers originally from Mexico, Haiti, Colombia, Venezuela and Turkey mainly choose to settle in Quebec.