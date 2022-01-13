At least 18 people were killed in the attack on the village of Barlamane

At least 18 people were killed on Tuesday evening, January 11, when dozens of homes were set on fire in an attack on a village in central Nigeria, a resident and leader of a local association said.

Authorities confirmed the attack in the village of Anja in the plateau state, leaving many dead but could not provide an exact figure. “Our village was attacked at night and we thought 18 people were dead.”Dicken Atta, a villager who was contacted by phone via AFP, said. “I was involved in the evacuation of the bodies. Many more were injured during the attack and are currently being treated at a local pharmacy., He added.

Davidson Malison, president of the Rigway Community Association, which covers the village of Anja, added. “18 killed” And “Six more injured” In this attack. He said more than 24 houses were set on fire and several vehicles were set on fire.

He blamed Fulani shepherds for the attack. The local Fulani Shepherds Association condemned the attack and denied the allegations against its community. “Every time Rigway is attacked or killed, it’s very difficult for them to blame us so quickly.”Muhammad Noor Abdullah said in his statement.

Plateau Governor Simon Paco Lalang said the attack was carried out “Causes many deaths”, Lament “The Endless Cycle of Violent Attacks” In the zone. The Nigerian military says troops have been sent to the village, but the attackers fled before they could arrive. “Houses destroyed, villagers killed”, According to her.

The attack is the latest in a long series in the region, with years of clashes between Muslim shepherds and Christian farmers over access to land. But local officials say the latest attacks are the work of criminals – known as locals “Robbers” Not related to religion or natural resources – are widespread in the north and center of the country.