Attack on school in Uganda: “Gospel songs then cry”

image caption, Mary Masika, who lives opposite the school, says she often hears students singing before going to bed.

author, Ashley Lime & Anne Okumu

stock, BBC News, Mponde

48 minutes ago

A woman who lives across the street from the school said Ugandan students were singing gospel songs before Friday’s brutal attack by Islamist militants.

“Then I heard screaming,” Mary Masika told the BBC. About 40 people were killed in the brutal attack in Mpondwe.

Terrorists linked to the Islamic State have been blamed for the attack.

The Alliance Democratic Forces (ADF) was formed in the 1990s and took up arms against President Yoweri Museveni, alleging persecution of Muslims.

They are mainly based in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School, which was attacked on Friday, is close to the border.

Ms Masika says she and other residents were horrified by the attack, which lasted about 90 minutes.

Warning: The remainder of this article contains material that some readers may find difficult to bear.

“I haven’t been able to eat or sleep since,” he told the BBC in Swahili.

The students usually sing before bed and at first she and her daughter thought they were having a good time when a noise interrupted their songs around 10pm (8pm GMT).

But it soon became clear that something terrible was going on at the school, which housed about 60 people on a small campus.

ADMK agitators barged into hostels, set them on fire and used machetes to kill and maim students.

A family in Mpondwe held funerals for the father and son killed in Sunday’s attack: 47-year-old security guard Elbanas Mbusa and 17-year-old Masereka Elton.

image caption, Hurubana Kimadi Onesmus has lost her son, a school custodian and at least one of her grandsons – it is not known if the other was abducted.

Their other son Brian Muhindo, 15, who studied at the school, is missing. They don’t know if he is one of the six abducted boys or one of the burnt bodies that cannot be identified.

Hurubana Kimadi Onesmus told the BBC she struggled to understand how the attackers could have infiltrated the school where her son, a security guard, worked and her grandsons attended.

“There is a very strong military presence in the area,” the 69-year-old said.

image caption, The BBC team had a few minutes to film at Mpondwe School.

Today the school is under heavy surveillance and a BBC team only had a few minutes to photograph the charred buildings.

It was a devastating and upsetting scene.

Several traces of dried blood can still be seen on the floor outside the women’s hostel – they were stabbed and others shot as they fled.

The boys’ shelter was locked – either they refused to open the door to the rebels, or they were locked inside. Activists doused the building with fuel and set it on fire.

Inside, the smell of death is unmistakable: the beds have been reduced to wire mesh, with pieces of flesh still stuck to it.

image caption, It was not clear whether the doors of the boys’ hostel were locked by the occupants or by the insurgents.

At the end of the attack, around 11:30 p.m., Ms Masika said she heard one of the attackers talking at her door and asking a fellow fighter to say “the job is done”.

They were speaking in Swahili, a common language in the area, and then started shouting “Allahu Akbar”, meaning “God is great”.

After these chants, one of them added: “We succeeded in destabilizing Museveni’s country”.

image caption, Several funerals were held on Sunday for those killed in the attack.

In response, President Museveni promised to send more troops to the Rwenzori Mountains, bordering Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo: “Their action…desperate, cowardly and terrorist will not save them”: “Their action…desperate, cowardly and terrorist…will save them.” will not save”.

The Mpondwe area seems to be a mixture of Christians and Muslims. Some of those who attended Sunday’s funeral wore traditional Islamic dress.