June 19, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Attack on school in Uganda: “Gospel songs then cry”

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 3 min read
image caption,

Mary Masika, who lives opposite the school, says she often hears students singing before going to bed.

  • author, Ashley Lime & Anne Okumu
  • stock, BBC News, Mponde

A woman who lives across the street from the school said Ugandan students were singing gospel songs before Friday’s brutal attack by Islamist militants.

“Then I heard screaming,” Mary Masika told the BBC. About 40 people were killed in the brutal attack in Mpondwe.

Terrorists linked to the Islamic State have been blamed for the attack.

The Alliance Democratic Forces (ADF) was formed in the 1990s and took up arms against President Yoweri Museveni, alleging persecution of Muslims.

See also  Rabat Beach Cleanup Campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Kabyle rebellion, Tuareg separatists… Algeria is getting stronger

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

More than 10,000 illegal Channel crossings have hit the UK since the start of 2023

18 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

In Finland, global warming creates conflict

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

3 min read

Attack on school in Uganda: “Gospel songs then cry”

1 hour ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Kabyle rebellion, Tuareg separatists… Algeria is getting stronger

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

More than 10,000 illegal Channel crossings have hit the UK since the start of 2023

18 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

In Finland, global warming creates conflict

1 day ago William Kennedy