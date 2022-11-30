Auto spare parts: The sector faces many challenges

© Copyright : DR

Kiosk360. The auto parts sector in Morocco continues to grow. The Morocco Automotive Technologies Show, which will take place in Casablanca from December 15 to 18, will allow experts to highlight the sector’s potential. This article is a press review of the Today Le Maroc newspaper.

Reportedly, the value of the auto spare parts industry (BRA) in Morocco is around 20 billion dirhams. Morocco today 300 on its release on Wednesday, November. A newspaper interested in the Morocco Automotive Technologies (MAT) Show, scheduled for December 15 to 18 in Casablanca, mentions Aziz Dich, commissioner of the show, who presented the figure during a recent conference. The Commissioner also underlined that the sector faces numerous challenges especially in market structure, technological developments and training.

The car fleet is estimated at 5 million vehicles, of which around 3 million are light vehicles, with 37% concentrated in the Casablanca-Sétat region, followed by Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (18%) and Fez-Méknes (11%).

Faced with changes in terms of technology at national and international levels, especially in the automotive sector, Aziz Dich emphasized the importance of training, noting that 80% of professionals in the PRA sector are self-taught.

The daily notes that the event will be an opportunity for manufacturers and distributors of auto spare parts and others to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the sector.

According to the organizers of the event, the latter represents a showcase for the spare parts sector and a platform for exchange with all operators in the spare parts sector in Morocco. The daily says the vehicle aftermarket sector will bring together all stakeholders of the ecosystem, particularly light vehicles (LVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy goods vehicles (PLs).

“220 exhibitors and around 15,000 visitors will participate in this edition. The first edition of the show, held from December 12 to 15, 2018, managed to bring together around 180 exhibitors representing ten countries, including Germany, Belgium, China, France, Italy, Tunisia, Taiwan, Turkey, Morocco and Spain. and attracts 12,000 visitors, mostly professionals and business partners in the automotive aftermarket,” said the newspaper. In addition to presenting products by exhibitors, the show will allow visitors to discover the latest trends and innovations in a rich and fast-growing sector in Morocco and internationally.