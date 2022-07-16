Autonomy plan: Head of Portuguese diplomacy welcomes “significant” initiative and “a step forward”

© Copyright : DR

Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Gómez Cravinho hailed the kingdom’s autonomous plan to resolve the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara as a “significant” initiative and a “step forward”. , Friday, July 15, 2022.



“The autonomy project presented by Morocco is an important, significant project and a step forward,” the head of Portuguese diplomacy said in a statement to the Luza news agency on Friday.

According to Joao Gómez Cravinho, the “existence of a motion to prevent the current situation” of this file would be relevant now.

“Portugal is a neighbor. We have excellent relations with Morocco and Algeria. On the sidelines of the closing session of the “Diplomacy and Independence of Portugal” cycle of conferences at the Independence Palace in Lisbon, we understand that it is very important to move forward to pacify this situation,” said the Portuguese official.

In this regard, he indicated that Morocco has extended an invitation to Staffan de Mistura, the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Sahara, to visit Portugal.

“What we want to underline is our support for the process that the United Nations is developing, and we believe that at the end of these decades, we will reach an agreement,” noted the head of diplomacy. Portuguese.

The autonomy initiative proposed by Morocco in 2007 to end the artificial conflict around the Moroccan Sahara is gaining more and more popularity, credibility and presence.

After the United States, after several African, Arab and Asian countries, Germany, Spain and most recently the Netherlands recognized the autonomy program as the only serious, credible solution. Moroccan Sahara.