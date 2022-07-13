B. in Aleppo. Al-Assad: Syria is recovering from pain

B. Al-Assad visited the Aleppo power plant in the east. “At the beginning of work” In one part of the factory, according to a message from the Syrian president telegram. “Aleppo governorate is more affected by terrorism and vandalism than other governorates, so the people of Aleppo have the right to be the biggest beneficiary of the station’s repair” The president said, quoting B al-Assad.

Together with the workers and technicians of the Tal Hasal pumping station on the outskirts of Aleppo, the Syrian President participated in real and permanent pumping operations towards the area of ​​the falls. river, thus the river water crosses the neighborhoods and streets of Aleppo city. This water will irrigate around 8,500 hectares of agricultural land in Aleppo’s southern plains.

Underlining the importance of rehabilitating all the machines of the station as they are an important part of the irrigation system in the agricultural plains of Aleppo, the President stressed the importance of quickly rehabilitating the remaining two machines of the station to irrigate large agricultural lands. , while continuing to supply enough water to factories and workshops in the industrial city of Sheikh Najjar.

Jihadists from al-Qaeda’s local affiliate al-Nusra, backed by Ankara, targeted the outskirts of Aleppo and targeted other areas in northern Syria with their artillery. This is “The Last Stand” It comes even after Damascus and Moscow have sent reinforcements to the region to deter Turkey from any major military action, as announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The latter has always had in mind the creation of a buffer zone that goes 30 km deep inside Syrian territory. The plan met vetoes from Syria’s allies Russia and Iran.

Russian veto

During a vote in the United Nations Security Council on the authorization of cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria, B. On the same day as al-Assad’s visit, from New York, Russia vetoed it. She believes that plan “Ignored the sovereignty of Damascus”. Russia presented a draft resolution by Norway and Ireland to the UN on Friday that would extend the authorization of cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria for another year without the support of Damascus.

The cross-border authorization expires on Sunday. It has been in place since 2014 and is helping more than 2.4 million people in the Idlib region (northwest) under the control of jihadists and rebels through Bab al-Hawa on the Syrian-Turkish border.

Thirteen of the fifteen countries on the Security Council voted in favor of the text. China, which has often used a veto with Russia in the past, opted for a boycott this time, a gesture noticed in the Western camp.

“The project ignored the sovereignty of Damascus”, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky expressed regret. “Stubbornness Westerners want to impose a new period of one year for recognition. He recalled that Russia had put on the table of the Security Council a competing speech for a six-month extension.

Sunday’s deadline for ratification still leaves time for members of the Security Council to find a common position by Sunday evening, at worst by Monday, observers noted.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, condemned Russia’s approach. It is a “Conciliatory Text Proposed by Norway and Ireland, he argued. Six months is not enough to provide critical assistance to people in need “A clear timetable “, underlined the diplomat.

On behalf of the Council’s ten non-permanent members, Kenya announced before the vote that the group “Positive For an extension of twelve months. Since Wednesday, the 15 members of the Security Council have been engaged in a series of talks to break the deadlock between two conflicting terms proposed by the West and Russia. in vain

The text proposed by Norway and Ireland, file handlers at the Security Council, includes a six-month extension until January 10, 2023, “unless the Council decides otherwise, extended by a further six months, until July 10, 2023”.

The extension would have been conditional “Substantial Statement” Transparency by the Secretary-General, particularly on aid exports, progress and progress in sending aid from Damascus to the front lines. “Rapid Rehabilitation Programs Adapted to Humanitarian Needs”.

In its text, which was to be voted on immediately, Russia proposes an extension to its role “six months, i.e. upto January 10, 2023”, with the expectation that “Further extension of six months, till July 10, 2023, requires separate resolution”.

Robt US

In Syria, the Americans are persistent in looting the country. Thus, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported several convoys of tanker trucks belonging to the US military and transporting Syrian oil to Iraqi territory. According to agency sources, a convoy left on Friday, July 8, “In two batches, oil stolen from Al-Jazeera, Ramelan and Al-Sattadi wells was loaded onto tank trucks using the illegal crossing points of Al-Walid and Mahmoudiya”. Special sources said that the first batch was formed “A convoy of 35 vehicles, including 20 tanker trucks loaded with oil stolen from Syrian oil wells from al-Jazeera, besides several covered trucks and refrigerators. They entered northern Iraq through the illegal al-Walid route.

As for the second parade, it was created “25 tanker trucks loaded with Syrian oil were stolen from the Ramelan and Al-Sadati oil fields. He crossed the border into Iraq through the illegal Mahmudiya crossing in the Yarubiya countryside.

The convoy was escorted by three low-flying US helicopters.

A few days ago, US forces escorted 55 tankers loaded with Syrian oil into Iraqi territory, passing through the Mahmoudiya Pass in Yaarubiyah countryside, northeast of Hassakeh.

According to the website of the Lebanese news channel Al-Mayadeen, the US maintains 24 illegal military bases and 4 points on Syrian territory. Most are located east of the Euphrates and the Syrian desert. Bases stationed in Hasakah, Deir Ezzor and the Syrian Desert (Badiyat) governorates have in some cases as many as 3,000 soldiers or more, while previous reports submitted to former President Donald Trump indicated that the number was no more than 503 soldiers.

Before the outbreak of war in 2010, Syria sold more than 350,000 barrels of oil per day: the share of the Ramelan fields was close to 100,000 barrels per day, while the output of the Omar oil field reached 30,000 barrels per day.