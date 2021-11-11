Bachelet calls for humanitarian access to Poland-Belarus border migrants

On Wednesday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet declared the immigration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland an “intolerable situation” and called for “immediate” humanitarian access.

“On the Belarus-Poland border, I am appalled that large numbers of migrants and refugees are being left in severe crisis, with freezing temperatures,” Bachelet said in a statement.

“I urge the states concerned to take immediate action to mitigate and resolve this intolerable situation in accordance with their obligations under international human rights and refugee law,” he added.

Stressing that states have a duty to protect the right to life, Bachelet stressed that “these hundreds of men, women and children should not be forced to spend one more night in freezing weather without shelter, food, water and adequate medical care.” .

“Strong security and political responses on both sides – including the increased troops – and the inflammatory rhetoric that accompanies them, increase the vulnerability and risk facing immigrants and refugees.” , He rebuked.