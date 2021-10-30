Biden and Erdogan are due to meet in Rome on Sunday

AA / Washington

US President Joe Biden will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday ahead of the G20 summit in the Italian capital, Rome.

In a news release on Saturday, a senior White House official said Biden would hold a bilateral meeting with his Turkish envoy.

He said Biden met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholes, at the summit.

The G20 summit kicked off on Saturday in the Italian capital, Rome.

Work on the first-ever live summit due to Govt-19 will conclude on Sunday. G20 leaders and heads of government will discuss a number of key issues, including climate change, health and the struggle against the global economy.

* Translated from Arabic by Majdi Ismail



