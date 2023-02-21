Biden announced $450 million in new military aid to Ukraine

The United States on Monday announced $450 million in new military aid to Ukraine, the site of an armed conflict with Russia.

The assistance includes ammunition for HIMARS rocket launchers, anti-tank missile launchers and air surveillance radars, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement.

The US official also announced $10 million in emergency aid. “To make Ukraine’s energy infrastructure work well (…)”.

US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, where he held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

On this occasion, the President of the United States emphasized the importance of his presence in Kyiv, which demonstrates the support of the United States to Ukraine, according to the press release of the Ukrainian President.

“I think it’s very important that there is no doubt that the United States supports Ukraine”Biden said during his interview with Zelensky.

For his part, the Ukrainian president called for Biden’s visit “A very important signal of support for Ukraine and Ukrainians”.