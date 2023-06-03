Biden Enacts Bill to Prevent US Bankruptcy

The U.S. Congress adopted the text this week, which allows for a suspension of the U.S. public debt ceiling until January 2025, and it also sets some budget targets.

The president thanked House officials, including Republican Chairman Kevin McCarthy, for their “cooperation” on the file, according to a White House statement Saturday.

Without the legislation, approved by a Democratic majority in the Senate on Thursday and a Republican majority in the House on Wednesday, the country risks defaulting on payments as of Monday, June 5.

“Nothing could have been more reckless, nothing could have been more disastrous,” the US president said in a solemn speech from his Oval Office on Friday.

“Finding consensus across partisan divides is difficult. Unity is difficult. But we must never stop trying,” he added, echoing the message of reconciliation that marked the start of his term and which now closes the 2024 campaign.

He shared the success

Because this issue of financial conflict was also highly political.

His re-election candidate, Joe Biden, knows his number one handicap is his age, 80 years old.

He believes that this soap opera about debt that keeps the US political and media world in a tizzy reinforces the image of a competent and fair leader.

Joe Biden held a “homage” to Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the debt file Friday.

For the latter, it’s a question of asserting his authority over a motley caucus between moderate conservatives and vociferous supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The 2024 presidential candidate called for a tough line in negotiations with the Republican billionaire White House.

Ultimately, each side claims more or less victory. Republicans are happy to freeze some spending, while Democrats are happy to see social benefits and key investments fundamentally protected.

Debt life

This overall bitter fight over public finances, which has already taken place during Barack Obama’s presidency, won’t have much of an impact on the 2024 election.

But it left some clues: Ratings agency Fitch on Friday kept America’s precious AAA rating under watch, citing “political polarization” and “a steady decline in governance over the past 15 years.”

Like nearly all developed economies, the United States lives on debt—in absolute terms, it has the largest debt in the world.

But no other industrialized nation has come up against a stricter debt ceiling at regular intervals that Congress must raise.