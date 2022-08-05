August 5, 2022

Bitcoin: A man who wants to dig a hole, finds a hard drive

William Kennedy 2 hours ago 3 min read

James Howells threw away a hard drive while cleaning 10 years ago. Today he is actively looking for her.

Almost 10 years ago, James Howells threw away a hard drive while cleaning it, forgetting the bitcoins on it.

Today, the value of its contents is estimated at 184 million dollars (117,961,490,000 FCFA), and Howells plans to spend millions digging up land in Newport (United Kingdom) to find the missing hard drive.

If he gets it back, he said he will donate 10% of the proceeds from the sale to make the city a cryptocurrency hub.

