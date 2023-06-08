Blinken says Washington will continue to promote normalization between Israel and the Middle East

AA / Riyadh / Dilara Amnesty

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reiterated Thursday that his country will continue to play a key role in expanding normalization between the Middle East and Israel.

Blinken spoke during a heated press conference with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, in the Saudi capital Riyadh following a ministerial meeting of the international coalition against the terrorist organization “Daesh”.

The head of US diplomacy declared that Washington “supports Israel’s integration in the Middle East”, assessing that it is “in the interest of the region”.

On the other hand, the US Secretary of State pointed out that Saudi Arabia is playing a more active role in diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Sudan, and Riyadh is working to end the war in Yemen.

A senior US official explained that Washington “supports Saudi diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and achieve stability in the region”.

Blinken also said Washington was working with its Saudi allies to “restore peace in Yemen”.

He also condemned Syria’s rejoining the Arab League, saying: “We believe that Bashar al-Assad’s regime still does not deserve to be recognized.”

And to add: “We think this restructuring is not a good decision”.

Regarding the fight against “Daesh”, Blinken emphasized that “the international coalition against Daesh has achieved great successes, however, the threat of the terrorist nebula still exists in Africa.”

“The Daesh organization is not as dangerous as it used to be, but we must cooperate to continue the fight against this terrorist nebula around the world, especially in Africa,” he noted.

