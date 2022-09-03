Blockchain. Binance Charity and Women in Tech introduce technology to rural women

Binance Charity and Women in Tech are running a blockchain training program for women from vulnerable communities in Brazil and Africa. Thus, 2,800 women will benefit from free courses designed by both organizations to introduce technology.

Finance Charity, the philanthropic arm of cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider Finance, aims to provide more women with blockchain career opportunities.

After Binance found that the gender gap in tech has widened over the past four decades, only one in five women work in the industry today. Despite the size growth of the global blockchain market, it is expected to grow from $2.93 billion in 2021 to $200 billion by 2028.

For its part, Women in Tech, an international non-profit organization, is actively seeking to close this gap. Through Binance, the organization’s ambition is to provide more women with blockchain career opportunities.

Binance Charity has officially donated 250,000 BUSD to fund a six-month pilot program aimed at equipping women with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the Blockchain and Web3 future.

“Binance believes that the future of crypto should be created by all, not by the few. That’s why we’re creating certified courses and breaking down financial barriers so that women, especially those from vulnerable communities, can study and practice,” commented Helen High, Vice President, Binance Philanthropy. informs.

“We believe that education can truly change lives,” says Ayumi Moore Aoki, founder and CEO of Women in Technology. “Not only does it contribute to social justice, but more importantly, education helps one realize one’s full potential.

“It teaches skills and knowledge, fostering opportunities for lasting impact. We look forward to our partnership with Binance, making blockchain education accessible to everyone, especially previously disadvantaged girls and women.”

Young women between the ages of 15 and 25 are taught in 25 classes by qualified instructors in person, online or hybrid. Web3 courses are designed by Binance Academy and adapted to local contexts. Courses will cover the fundamentals of cryptocurrency and blockchain, decentralization, Web3 and Metaverse. These courses cover skills such as web development, front-end development, full-stack development and blockchain modules. The first courses are scheduled to start next October in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Cape Town, South Africa.

The Brazilian pilot program will take place in Moro dos Braceres in Rio de Janeiro for an initial cohort of 50 women, with 300 more women enrolled in the program nationwide over the next five months.

In South Africa the pilot will take place at the Philippi Village Tech Hub in Phillip Township in Cape Town for an additional 50 women. In six months, other projects will be rolled out in Zambia, Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Burundi, Kenya, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.