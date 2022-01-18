Boris Johnson denies lying about a party in the midst of a health crisis – Parlamane

On Tuesday, January 18, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied warnings that a banquet on anti-Govt rules would be held on Downing Street in May 2020, as alleged by his former adviser Dominic Cummings.

The Conservative leader promised that he would not be notified of the party’s organization in the midst of his first imprisonment on May 20, 2020, and apologized to delegates after his appearance in the press. One of the many parties organized on Downing Street in the last two years.

But Dominic Cummings, the influential leader behind the successful Brexit campaign, has accused Boris Johnson of lying in parliament on social media that the party he attended for 25 minutes in the garden of his official residence was a business meeting. He said he and another official had warned Boris Johnson before the party and that about 100 invitations had been sent out by the Prime Minister’s Private Secretary.

Many controversial parties

⁇The Prime Minister was warned about these invitations, he knew it was a pot, and he lied in ParliamentHe wrote on his Twitter account that he has been carrying out constant attacks against his former leader since he resigned in November 2020. Boris Johnson added in his blog that you should put your worries aside and be ready.The oath of allegianceLike other witnesses.

The head of government’s spokesman denied the allegations. “It is not true to say that the Prime Minister was informed about this incident in advance“, He replied. He thought.”Presumably“It’s a working meeting,” he said, referring to the results of an internal investigation led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Under pressure, Boris Johnson saw growing calls for his resignation, even in his conservative camp. Downing Street apologizes to Queen Elizabeth II for two banquets arranged in April 2021, before the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip.