Boris Johnson. Stuck to the end in “particate”.

A year after his exit from Downing Street, Boris Johnson’s shadow continues to hang over British politics. A ball of “Particate” boosted hopes of a return to supremacy and sent a thunderous slamming of Parliament’s door.

Johnson is a great entertainer but unfit for national office because he only cares about his destiny and personal satisfaction.

While this political outfielder has often defied predictions and managed to get out of the most intractable situations that predicted his downfall, his resignation, announced on Friday evening, ends his chances of returning to the helm of a government before the assembly elections. It is planned for next year.

A sign of his unfailing faith, for many Britons who achieved Brexit against all odds, had he not tried to reverse it within two months of leaving, his successor, Liz Truss, after the economic collapse. ?

He ended up giving up, paving the way for Rishi Sunak, and returned to his new career as a speaker at conferences, bringing him millions of euros, and he often had to use the bulk of his wealthy associates to finance his lifestyle. But his considerable influence within the Conservative Party, lacking a compass after 13 years in power, was then clearly felt.

Parts of the former journalist and London mayor’s long press release – which he described as “undemocratic” for his forced departure – read almost like a candidacy announcement, recalling his record and lambasting the Conservative government.

“A few years after winning the largest majority in nearly half a century, that majority is now clearly under threat,” he storms. “Our party urgently needs to regain momentum and confidence in what this country can do.”

Messy straw hair, communication and chaotic energy, Boris Johnson, a formidable winning machine during the Brexit storm in 2019, has become a losing machine for the Conservatives who ousted him last July.

At the forefront of the scandals: parties organized in Downing Street during his imprisonment. Boris Johnson, who nearly died from Covid-19, highlighted the success of the vaccination campaign and his early commitment to support Ukraine, where he is close to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The fall was brutal for this biographer of Winston Churchill, who followed the marked path of the British elite, Eton College and then Oxford University, before becoming an MP in 2001. At that time, some teachers had already condemned him for his lack of seriousness and his tendency to trust himself above the rules.

Alexander Boris de Bifel Johnson, born on June 19, 1964 in New York and who, according to his sister, wanted to be “king of the world” as a child, previously always left all situations.

In 1987, he was a trainee journalist at The Times due to family connections. He was quickly fired for a manufactured quote. The Daily Telegraph fishes him out and sends him to Brussels in 1989, where, with outrages and approximations, he makes a mockery of European institutions.

Back in London, he became a political columnist for the Telegraph and Spectator, and also wrote car reviews for GQ magazine. He is funny, smart and powerful.

He entered parliament in 2001 and was quickly removed from the opposition’s “ghost cabinet” for lying about an affair.

He later won the Mayor of London from Labor in 2008, at a time when he was pro-European and pro-immigration.

He stayed there for eight years, carving out an international stature, aided by the Olympic Games.

He later became one of the key figures in the Brexit campaign, then head of diplomacy under Theresa May, and was replaced as prime minister in July 2019.

Married three times, she is expecting her eighth child and a third with former Conservative Party communications officer Gary Symonds, 35, in 2020.