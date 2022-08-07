Budget 2023: “Unprecedented” increase in loans for education, labor and solidarity

Budget 2023: “Unprecedented” increase in appropriations for education, labor and solidarity



The government wants to increase 12.5 billion euros, an “unprecedented 11.4% increase”, in the credits allocated to education, labor and solidarity in the 2023 budget, Public Accounts Minister Gabriel Attal announces in an interview to be published in Les on Monday. Echo.

“The employment budget will increase to 6.7 billion specifically to finance the increase in apprenticeships, with a target of 1 million apprentices by the end of the five-year period”, details- he.

National education “will benefit from a historic increase (+3.6 billion) in its appropriations. The President’s commitment to continue salary increases will be sustained, and no teacher will enter work with less than 2,000 euros net,” continues Mr. Attal.

Not leaving out the “sovereignty camp”, including the ministries of defence, interior, justice and foreign affairs, further promises the minister with an increased budget of “6.1 billion euros”.

“The most important increase we consider is to meet the commitment to increase 3 billion loans to the military in 2023, but Beauvau’s objectives for defense, which provides for the doubling of the presence of the forces. The armed forces will be regulated by 2030,” he said.

“The justice budget will benefit from a further 8% increase, after already two years of increases of the same amount, to continue the recruitment of new judges and respect the plans for the construction of new prison spaces,” he promised. Still.

As for the environmental change, regional integration and agriculture ministries, they “will have an additional 3.3 billion euros”.

On the other hand, Mr. Atal did not provide any details on the savings plans to be made to balance this budget.

“Public expenditure will decline by 0.3% next year,” he said.

“The document (…) provides that the allocations of the state budget will be 339 billion euros in 2023, i.e. a virtual stability in value and a reduction of 2.5% in terms of volume compared to the post-amendment fiscal law. This is the same as meeting the target of a deficit of 5% of GDP next year. While funding our priorities.