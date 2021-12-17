C டிte d’Ivoire: Shipping strike disrupts Abidjan port

# Ivory Coast : A dock strike paralyzed the port of Abidjan, a key link in the import and export of C டிte d’Ivoire on Friday, demanding that workers use the mandate to improve their working conditions, one of the union leaders told AFP.

The strike began at midnight in two ports of Cte d’IvoireJonas Yappi, head of the country’s shipping communications division, told AFP that the country’s second port in San Pedro was also of concern.

Explaining that both sites were paralyzed, he called on the Dockers to use the January 2019 decree to improve their working conditions.

⁇It has been almost three years since this order was signed and it has not been implemented. The situation did not move», Yapi lamented.

Some Tokers claim in the Ivory press that they earn less than 25,000 CFA francs (38 38) a month.

Abidjan Port Management did not respond to calls from the AFP, but said in a statement on Friday morning ⁇In a meeting with the docking unions⁇.

Abidjan Port, one of the major ports in West Africa, is the economic hub of C டிte d’Ivoire, which supplies 90% of its foreign trade.

It is the gateway for distribution to countries in the region without maritime interfaces, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

C டிte d’Ivoire exports certain agricultural products, mainly cocoa, but also bananas, rubber, cotton, mangoes, papaya, copra and cashew nuts.

About 600,000 containers are processed each year at the Abidjan port, which has grown by an average of 12% since 2012, driven by agricultural products and major infrastructure work carried out in C டிte d’Ivoire.

The container terminal is operated by Pollore port. The second is under construction, owned by the APM terminal, a subsidiary of the Pollore Ports Federation and the Marsk Group.