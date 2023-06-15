C24: The Gulf Cooperation Council reaffirms its constant support for the Moroccanity of the Sahara

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 09:08 PM

United Nations (New York) – The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have reaffirmed their continued support for the territorial integrity of Morocco and the Kingdom of the Sahara at the 24th annual meeting of the UN Group. .

In the statement, read by a representative of the Sultanate of Oman on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the GCC states “reiterate the importance of the special strategic partnership between the Council and the Kingdom of Morocco and the implementation of the Joint Action Plan, as well as the positions of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Moroccan character of the Sahara and Its consistent results are in favor of security, stability and the preservation of Morocco’s territorial integrity.

In this regard, the Council welcomed the recent UN Security Council resolutions on the Moroccan Sahara.

The GCC countries expressed their support for all efforts by Morocco and the international community to reach a political solution to this regional problem, recalling the importance of all parties demonstrating wisdom, realism and a spirit of reconciliation.

They stressed that resolving the issue could contribute to achieving peace and stability in the region.