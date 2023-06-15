June 15, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

C24: The Gulf Cooperation Council reaffirms its constant support for the Moroccanity of the Sahara

William Kennedy 43 mins ago 1 min read

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 09:08 PM

United Nations (New York) – The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have reaffirmed their continued support for the territorial integrity of Morocco and the Kingdom of the Sahara at the 24th annual meeting of the UN Group. .

In the statement, read by a representative of the Sultanate of Oman on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the GCC states “reiterate the importance of the special strategic partnership between the Council and the Kingdom of Morocco and the implementation of the Joint Action Plan, as well as the positions of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Moroccan character of the Sahara and Its consistent results are in favor of security, stability and the preservation of Morocco’s territorial integrity.

In this regard, the Council welcomed the recent UN Security Council resolutions on the Moroccan Sahara.

The GCC countries expressed their support for all efforts by Morocco and the international community to reach a political solution to this regional problem, recalling the importance of all parties demonstrating wisdom, realism and a spirit of reconciliation.

They stressed that resolving the issue could contribute to achieving peace and stability in the region.

See also  Kyiv will capture half of Cyvrodonetsk, with Saporishia Oblast 60% controlled by Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Rafale unveils ‘revolutionary’ hypersonic missile interceptor

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Trump vows to take Biden to court if elected in 2024 – Labass.net

17 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Trump denies endangering security secrets by carrying classified documents

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

1 min read

C24: The Gulf Cooperation Council reaffirms its constant support for the Moroccanity of the Sahara

43 mins ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Rafale unveils ‘revolutionary’ hypersonic missile interceptor

9 hours ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Trump vows to take Biden to court if elected in 2024 – Labass.net

17 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Trump denies endangering security secrets by carrying classified documents

1 day ago William Kennedy